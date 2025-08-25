SIT quizzes YouTuber Sameer for five hours

August 25, 2025

Police seek surrender of phone, laptop used for AI-generated Dharmasthala video

Belthangady: YouTuber M.D. Sameer appeared before the Belthangady Police yesterday in connection with allegations of defaming the family of Dharmasthala’s religious authorities — a revered institution for Hindus. He is also accused of provoking people to rise in opposition against Dharmasthala.

The case was initiated after Dharmasthala PSI Samarth R. Ganigera filed a complaint on July 12, following the release of a video on Sameer’s YouTube channel ‘Dhootha’. The video allegedly revealed sensitive details related to the case.

Sameer reported to the station in the morning and underwent continuous questioning for five hours. His voice sample was collected, and he has been instructed to return today (Aug. 25) for further inquiry. Police have directed him to bring the mobile phone used to shoot the controversial video and the laptop used to upload it, with both devices likely to be seized.

Dharmasthala Police have registered a suo motu case under Sections 240 (false information), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 353(1)(B) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

AI-generated video

According to investigators, Sameer created an AI-generated video lasting 23 minutes and 52 seconds, fabricating details that went beyond the original complaint and the witness’s Court statement. This was despite the complainant’s identity being protected under the Witness Protection Scheme of 2018.

Recently, the Court granted Sameer anticipatory bail in the defamation case. However, he continues to face allegations of inciting public unrest through provocative video content.

Multiple cases of defamation and incitement have since been registered, and as part of his bail conditions, the Court has directed him to cooperate with the inquiry. Sameer has also claimed threats to his life. Following this, the Police instructed him to present himself at Belthangady Station for further proceedings.