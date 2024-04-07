‘Six cholera cases in Karnataka’

April 7, 2024

Bengaluru: Six cases of cholera have been detected in Karnataka out of which five of them were detected in March this year, said Department of Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D. Randeep, here on Friday.

Addressing media persons, Randeep clarified that all cases were ‘sporadic’ and not an outbreak.

“A total of six cases including two cases in Bengaluru Urban, three cases in Bengaluru Rural and one case in Ramanagara districts have been reported in the State,” he said and added that the two each deaths reported in Kalaburagi and Bagalkot were not due to sunstroke but for other medical ailments.

Randeep also added that five beds in district hospitals, two beds in taluk hospitals have been reserved to treat patients suffering from heat waves and said that the department would conduct training to District Nodal Officers, Health Department Staff and ASHA workers apart from issuing notification regarding the precautions to be taken to avoid being affected from heat wave or high temperatures.

“A total of 341 cases of people suffering from soaring temperature, 212 cases of heat cramps and 58 cases of heat exhaustion with no casualties have been reported in the State. The department has also instructed the hospital authorities to procure all necessary medicines to ensure timely treatment of the patients,” said Randeep.

Urging people not to get panicked, Randeep asked them to take precautions while consuming water and food outside.

“Diarrhoea and vomiting alone cannot be considered as symptoms of cholera. Instead of getting panicked, people should ensure they consume good quality food and water apart from maintaining hygiene,” he said.