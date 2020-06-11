Six Departments shift to new DC Office Complex

June 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Over two years after the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex on Bannur Road in Siddarthanagar, six Government Departments have shifted to the new facility.

The Offices, which have started functioning from the new DC Office are — Office of the Deputy Director of Land Records, District Urban Development Centre, Office of the District Statistical Officer, Department of Backward Communities and Minorities Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies Department and Muzrai Department.

In a bid to avoid the public from running about from one office to another at different places and to make all District Offices function under one roof, the new Complex was constructed at a cost of Rs.84.66 crore at Siddarthanagar, which was inaugurated in March 2018 when Siddharamaiah was the CM.

Though the DC had come forward to get all the Offices shifted to the new District Offices Complex before June 2019, a few pending works had hampered the shifting process. The pending works included electrical works, network connections, setting up of compartments and other minor civil works. DC Abhiram G. Sankar has written to the Government seeking completion of all works quickly.

The construction had been entrusted to Pune-based Shirke Construction Technologies Pvt. Limited after calling for a global tender. The massive building is constructed on the lines of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in Indo-Saracenic style of architecture.

The building has a built-up area of 22,920 sq. mts with a basement of 9,150 sq. mts, ground floor of 4,720 sq. mts, first floor of 4,500 sq. mts, second floor of 4,550 sq. mts and parking area in basement. By the time the construction was completed, the cost escalated to Rs.84.66 crore.

A total of 11 Departments can be accommodated in the new DC Office Complex. The building also has two lifts that can hold 12 people at a time and a capsule-type glass lift.