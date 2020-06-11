Six Departments shift to new DC Office Complex
News

Six Departments shift to new DC Office Complex

June 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Over two years  after the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex on Bannur Road in Siddarthanagar, six Government Departments have shifted to the new facility.

The Offices, which have started functioning from the new DC Office are — Office of the Deputy Director of Land Records, District Urban Development Centre, Office of the District Statistical Officer, Department of Backward Communities and Minorities Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies Department and Muzrai Department.

In a bid to avoid the public from running about from one office to another at different places and to make all District Offices function under one roof, the new Complex was constructed at a cost of Rs.84.66 crore at Siddarthanagar, which was inaugurated in March 2018 when Siddharamaiah was the CM.

Though the DC had come forward to get all the Offices shifted to the new District Offices Complex before June 2019, a few pending works had hampered the shifting process. The pending works included electrical works, network connections, setting up of compartments and other minor civil works. DC Abhiram G. Sankar has written to the Government seeking completion of all works quickly.

The construction had been entrusted to Pune-based Shirke Construction Technologies Pvt. Limited after calling for a global tender. The massive building is constructed on the lines of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in Indo-Saracenic style of architecture.

The building has a built-up area of 22,920 sq. mts with a basement of 9,150 sq. mts, ground floor of 4,720 sq. mts, first floor of 4,500 sq. mts, second floor of 4,550 sq. mts and parking area in basement. By the time the construction was completed, the cost escalated to Rs.84.66 crore.

READ ALSO  Car crashes into electric pole: None hurt

A total of 11 Departments can be accommodated in the new DC Office Complex. The building also has two lifts that can hold 12 people at a time and a capsule-type glass lift.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching