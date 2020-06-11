Vehicles can travel only on Tavarekatte route to reach Hill temple

June 11, 2020

Chamundi Hill steps open for climbers

Mysore/Mysuru: Entry to the 1000-plus steps leading to Chamundi Hill, which was shut for public and devotees following the lockdown in March, has been re-opened from yesterday (June 10). As the hill steps gate is unlocked, the devotees can climb the steps to the Hill as before by maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks.

Following the re-opening of Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill from Monday (June 8) after a gap of 76 days post relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown curbs, the District authorities have permitted travel of devotee and tourist vehicles to the hilltop only via Tavarekatte (main entry) on all days from 6 am to 6 pm.

The jurisdictional K.R. Police Inspector Srinivas said that all other entry routes to Chamundi Hill have been shut in view of COVID-19 pandemic and vehicles are permitted to ply only via Tavarekatte main gate.

Pointing out that all vehicles travelling to Chamundi Hill are being checked by Police personnel deployed at the entry point and entered in the Register, he said that vehicles are allowed to travel for 12 hours between 6 am and 6 pm as the temple will be open from 7.30 am to 1pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There will be ban on vehicle movement from 6 pm till 6am, he said and added that joggers and cyclists too are permitted to use this road only between 6 am and 6 pm.