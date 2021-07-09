Sloth bear’s tiger chase has netizens thrilled

July 9, 2021

Dammanakatte: An interesting encounter between a sloth bear and an adult tiger at Kabini backwater forests has impressed netizens after it went viral on social media. The Kabini forests come under Nagarahole National Park and the video has been shot at Kakanakote area under Antharasanthe Range (Dammanakatte)

The Tiger Reserve was opened a couple of days back after months of lockdown and tourists and safari-goers had thronged the Dammanakatte entrance to have a glimpse of the wildlife. The 1.11 minute video, taken on July 7, shows the bear raising itself and charging at the tiger.

Spotting the tiger drinking water at a lake, the safari vehicle, including a bus and a Jungle Lodges Gypsy, stopped and the tourists began clicking photos of the Wow! Factor. The vehicle drivers decided to halt for a few moments to give a full view of the tiger, who were robbed of such moments, thanks to lockdown. The big cat climbed the lake bank after quenching its thirst.

The feline paused for a moment sensing the smell of the approaching sloth bear. The tiger’s keen sense of smell had detected the presence of prey though the bear was not visible to the tourists. Within moments, the black bear, with an attractive garland-like marking around its neck, appeared from the thick lantana growing by the edge of the woods.

The waiting tiger caught the attention of the bear and even the tiger slowly moved towards it. The nonchalant bear, however, rose on its hind legs to intimidate the approaching tiger. Unfettered, the tiger did not stop first and it stealthily approached the bear. The unfazed bear stood up on its hind legs to chase the big cat away and moved, displaying its sharp claws.

Seeing the charging bear, the tiger sensed danger, turned and ran to its left. Not stopping at this, the sloth bear chased the feline and entered the lake to immerse itself in cool waters. Thrilled by the visuals, many shot videos and some of them enjoyed the rare moment with their eyes and mouth wide open.

The video was shot by Hariprasad Vasishta, an employee of Global NTT and a resident of Kathriguppe in Bengaluru. This is not the first time that videos of Nagarahole wild animals have left social media users awed. Videos of many animal flights had gone viral online earlier too.