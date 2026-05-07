Social harmony is key to India’s progress: RSS Chief

May 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: “India was conquered not because of external strength, but because of internal divisions. Continued conflicts and divisions could once again put our freedom at risk. Emotional integration and the realisation that ‘we are one’ are therefore essential,” said RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat.

He stressed that development must reach the last person in society. “A nation’s prosperity is like the health of a body where every cell must remain healthy. Likewise, every section of society must progress for the country to achieve true development,” he said. Dr. Bhagwat noted that such progress requires sacrifice, compassion and a willingness to place collective welfare above personal interests.

“Harmony begins with small changes in everyday behaviour, such as speaking without hurting others, acting without excluding anyone and fostering a sense of belonging through simple gestures. From such efforts, fraternity grows and public policies too must reflect these values,” he observed. Describing social harmony as a sacred duty, he said it is not merely a catalyst for development, but a prerequisite for the nation’s overall progress. “If practised sincerely, India can eliminate discrimination, achieve prosperity and emerge as a model for a troubled world by showing the path to peace,” he said.

“The Constitution was framed to eradicate discrimination and inequality. The speeches delivered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly must be read regularly, as they serve as guiding principles for how Bharatiya society should conduct itself to restore nation’s glory,” he noted.