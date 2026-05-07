Dr. Mohan Bhagwat in city

May 7, 2026

‘Bharatiya concepts of oneness & dharma sustain harmony’

Delivers 15th Golden Jubilee Lecture of JSS Mahavidyapeetha at Suttur Mutt

Mysore/Mysuru: RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat stressed the need for social harmony and collective welfare, stating that Bharatiya society is founded on cooperation and coordination rather than competition. “All is one. Realising this truth brings lasting happiness, but it also creates responsibility. If all are one, then everyone’s welfare is interconnected,” he said.

Dr. Bhagwat was delivering the 15th Golden Jubilee Special Lecture of JSS Mahavidyapeetha on the topic ‘Social Harmony as a Catalyst of National Development’ at Suttur Mutt, at the foot of Chamundi Hill here this morning. Before the lecture, he released the 14th Special Lecture book titled ‘Atmano Mokshartham Jagat Hitaya Cha’ authored by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the programme.

Contrast between West and India

In his address, Dr. Bhagwat contrasted Western and Bharatiya social thought. He said Western society is largely based on the idea of a ‘social contract,’ where people come together only for mutual benefit.

“In the Western concept of ‘survival of the fittest,’ the strong survive at the cost of others. But in Bharatiya society, the fit help others survive. Even poor and illiterate people here reflect this spirit in daily life,” he observed.

He said Bharatiya society is not merely a congregation of people or a lineage, but a community shaped over centuries through shared experiences, common surroundings and a sense of oneness.

Speaking on the idea of nationhood, Dr. Bhagwat said Western nations are defined by the State, Government and political boundaries, whereas in Bharat, the land itself forms the basis of national identity.

“The land provided prosperity, natural protection through mountains and seas, and an atmosphere of peace. This stability enabled people to turn inward in search of knowledge and spiritual wisdom,” he noted.

Compassion and Dharma

On Dharma, he said it is not limited to contractual justice, but is a principle that sustains harmony and happiness for all. “Compassion is central to Dharma. Mercy implies superiority, but compassion arises from the feeling of oneness,” he said.

Dr. Bhagwat further said true development cannot be measured only in terms of material prosperity. “Development must include the growth of body, mind, intellect and atma. Consumerism should be restrained, resources must be shared and society should reflect unity for democracy to succeed. Untouchability and discrimination have no place, as they go against the truth of oneness,” he said.

Calling for practical efforts towards social harmony, he urged people to remove feelings of inequality from their minds and foster relationships across caste, language and religious barriers.

In his address, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji recalled the long-standing association between RSS and Suttur Mutt. “Hindu Dharma is a guiding light for peace and prosperity in world. It is flexible and accommodating and its principles can help humanity coexist peacefully,” he said.

JSS AHER Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh welcomed. K.G. Vinutha, M. Amulya, Purushotham and S. Nagaraj rendered invocation. Chief Executive of JSS Law College Prof. Suresh proposed the vote of thanks.