Special trains to ease Festival rush

August 29, 2019

Mysore: South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run Train No.06583/06584 Mysuru-Vijayapura-Mysuru special express to clear extra rush of passengers during Ganesha Festival as detailed below:

Train No.06583 Mysuru to Vijayapura Special Express will depart Mysuru at 12.30 hrs. on Aug.30 (Friday) and arrive Vijayapura at 10.20 hrs. on next day (Saturday). Enroute, the train will have commercial stoppages at the following station with arrival/departure time as notified:

Mandya 13:34/13:35

Ramanagaram 14:20/14:21

KSR Bengaluru 15:40/15:45

Yeswantpur 16:10/16:16:15

Tumakuru 17:23/17:25

Arsikere 19:20/19:25

Chikjajur 21:30/21:40

Chitradurga 22:30/22:32

Raydurg 00:30/00:05

Ballari 02:00/02:20

Tornagal 03:02/03:04

Hosapete 03:50/03:52

Koppal 04:32/04:34

Gadag 05:45/05:50

Hole-Alur 06:30/06:32

Badami 07:00/ 07:02

Bagalkot 07:30/07:32

Almatti 08:10/08:12

Basavana Bagewadi 09:20/09:22

Vijayapura Arrival at 10:20.

Train No.06584 Vijayapura to Mysuru Special Express will depart Vijayapura at 18.00 hrs on Sept.2 (Monday) and arrive Mysuru at 13.05 hrs on next day (Tuesday). Enroute, the train will have commercial stoppages at the following station with arrival/departure time as notified:

Basavana Bagewadi 18:45/18:47

Almatti 19:14/19:16

Bagalkot 20:00/20:02

Badami 20:30,20:32

Hole-Alur 21:00/21:02,

Gadag 21:50/21:55

Koppal 23:00/23:02

Hosapete 23:38/23:40

Tornagal 00.20/00.22

Ballari 00:50/01:10 (Tuesday),

Raydurg 02:30/02:32,

Chitradurga 03:55/03:57,

Chikjajur 04:50/04:52

Arsikere 06:25/06:30

Tumakuru 08:00/08:02,

Yeswantpur 09:05/09:10

KSR Bengaluru 09:30/09:35,

Ramanagaram 10:09/10:10,

Mandya 11:01/11:02

Mysuru arrival at 13.05 hrs.

Trains partially cancelled

Due to critical engineering works being planned over Hubballi Division of SWR from Aug.29 to Sept.5, following trains have been partially cancelled between Hubballi-Dharwad:

A. Train No.17301/17302 Mysuru-Dharwad-Mysuru Express journey commencing from Aug.29 to Sept.5.

B. Train No.12725/12726 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Express journey commencing from Aug.29 to Sept.5.

