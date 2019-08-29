National Sports Day: Triathlon marks ‘Fit India Abhiyan’

August 29, 2019

Mysuru: As part of ‘Fit India Abhiyan’ launched throughout the country commemorating National Sports Day, Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and other organisations had organised a Triathlon in city this morning.

The event commenced in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple with participation by over 250 people of all ages.

The event began with the participants cycling up to the foot of Chamundi Hill followed by climbing the hills. After a short break, they walked from the hilltop to Tavarekatte where the Triathlon concluded. They later assembled at the NYK Centre office in Bogadi.

NYK Co-ordinator Siddharamappa, DYES Assistant Director Suresh, University of Mysore NSS Coordinator Chandrashekar and others were present.

PM launches ‘Fit India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Fit India Movement’ today and encouraged the nation to make fitness a part of the daily routine. Embrace the Fit India Movement like the “Swachh Bharat” campaign, the Prime Minister said today while addressing a large gathering in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium on hockey legend Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary celebrated as National Sports Day.

