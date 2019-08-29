Ganesha Fest: City Police issue guidelines

August 29, 2019

Written permission from jurisdictional Police must be obtained to install Ganesha idols at public places

Mysuru: As the city is gearing up for Ganesha Chaturthi on Sept.2, the City Police have issued the following guidelines to ensure peaceful celebrations:

1. People who are installing Ganesha idols at public places must obtain written permission from the jurisdictional Police before Aug.31. Plaster of Paris (PoP) and paper-moulded idols are banned. MCC must be informed immediately in case the public come across banned materials.

2. Organisers must not demand money as donation from public. Nor should threaten people in the name of collecting donations. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in such acts.

3. Organisers must ensure that the installation of Ganesha idols does not affect the public and traffic movement.

4. Those applying for permission must attach the consent letters given by owner of the place/ MCC and CESC for utilising electricity.

5. Prior permission must be sought two-days earlier from the jurisdictional Police before organising entertainment programmes and taking out procession to immerse the idols.

6. Entertainment programmes should end within 10 pm and no obscene song/ dance is allowed.

7. Strict action will be taken against indecent behaviour and drunkards during procession. Processions must not cause traffic snarls and organisers must make way for traffic to move on one side of the road while the procession can pass on the other side.

8. Organisers must follow instructions given by the local and Traffic Police. Procession must be taken out without hurting the sentiments of any individual, caste and religion. Police have also restricted shouting of slogans and singing and bursting of crackers in front any prayer halls.

9. High-decibel speakers are banned. Box type speakers are allowed to be used from 7 am to 10 pm with prior permission from the jurisdictional Police.

10. Immersion of idols must be carried out in buckets and plastic tanks and after idols melt completely, the water should be used as manure for plants or immersion must be done at the designated places mentioned by the MCC.

11. Organisers must not charge any entry fee, distribute lotteries or lucky draws and announce any bumper prizes schemes.

12. Organisers must depute Committee members and issue ID cards to them. They should be given the responsibility of overseeing pendals, entertainment programmes and immersion activities. They should also ensure that divers are ready at the place of immersion to act swiftly in case of any untoward incident.

13. Festival organisers must take precautionary measures to avoid fire incidents at pendals. Water, sand and other fire extinguishing equipment must be kept at the pendals.

14. Immersion of idols at Paschimavahini and lakes should be done before sunset.

For any complaints, public may contact Ph: 100 or 0821-2418139 or 2418339, according to a press release.






