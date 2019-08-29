Central announces ‘Recycle Fashion Week’ till Aug.31

August 29, 2019

Partners with Goonj to distribute clothing to the people in need

Mysuru: Central, the fashion department store, launches ‘Recycle Fashion Week,’ an initiative to support the people in need. Supported by Goonj, a well-known not for profit organisation; through ‘Recycle Fashion Week,’ Central invites its customers to contribute for a good cause.

Customers are welcomed to visit their nearest Central store and contribute any gently used clothing that will bring a smile to those in need. Gratifying their kind gesture of contributing generously, Central will reward all such customers with a gift voucher of Rs.250 against each contribution.

Recycle Fashion Week is being held across all 47 Central stores in the country. Goonj will re-use the clothing collected by distributing it to people in need and the flood-hit people in many States across India. Clothes that cannot be reused will be recycled by Goonj so that it does not affect the environment. Customers can redeem the Rs.250 Central gift voucher at any Central store against a minimum shopping of Rs.1,000 and gain the benefit.

Customers can head to the nearest Central stores till the end of August 2019 and give any gently used or surplus merchandise.

For details, contact Rajesh Rana on +91 7498274972 or Averil Gouria +91 88790 25098.

