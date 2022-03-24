Speculations over B.Y. Vijayendra’s meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor
News

Speculations over B.Y. Vijayendra’s meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor

March 24, 2022

Bengaluru: With PM Narendra Modi hinting that BJP would not promote family hegemony in politics, State BJP Vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra’s meeting with Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor has given rise to many speculations in the State political circles.

B.Y. Vijayendra, who is the younger son of former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, is said to have met Prashant Kishor at New Delhi last week and thereafter at Hyderabad, where Kishor has an office. During the talks, Vijayendra is said to have discussed the prospects of contesting the 2023 Assembly polls on his own strength, as he is not sure of his political future in the BJP, with PM Modi giving a hint that the party would not support family politics.

On the other hand, Yediyurappa, who demitted his office in July last year, too is said to be uncertain about his son Vijayendra’s future in BJP. Yediyurapp’s constant attempts to make Vijayendra a Minister in the Bommai Cabinet has proved futile so far and as such the former CM is said to be worried about the future political prospects of his son. In this backdrop, Vijayendra’s reported meeting with Prashant Kishor has caused ripples in political circles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching