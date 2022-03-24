Speculations over B.Y. Vijayendra’s meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor

March 24, 2022

Bengaluru: With PM Narendra Modi hinting that BJP would not promote family hegemony in politics, State BJP Vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra’s meeting with Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor has given rise to many speculations in the State political circles.

B.Y. Vijayendra, who is the younger son of former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, is said to have met Prashant Kishor at New Delhi last week and thereafter at Hyderabad, where Kishor has an office. During the talks, Vijayendra is said to have discussed the prospects of contesting the 2023 Assembly polls on his own strength, as he is not sure of his political future in the BJP, with PM Modi giving a hint that the party would not support family politics.

On the other hand, Yediyurappa, who demitted his office in July last year, too is said to be uncertain about his son Vijayendra’s future in BJP. Yediyurapp’s constant attempts to make Vijayendra a Minister in the Bommai Cabinet has proved futile so far and as such the former CM is said to be worried about the future political prospects of his son. In this backdrop, Vijayendra’s reported meeting with Prashant Kishor has caused ripples in political circles.