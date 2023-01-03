Speeding vehicle damages heritage Chamaraja Circle

January 3, 2023

CCTV footage to be scanned to identify vehicle; driver to be booked for reckless driving

Mysore/Mysuru: The heritage Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle on Albert Victor Road, facing Palace North Gate, built to commemorate the rule of Chamaraja Wadiyar X has suffered serious damages after an unidentified vehicle hit the Circle compound and damaged the lamp post and railings.

Inspecting the Circle last evening, Mayor Shivakumar instructed the officials from MCC to scan CCTV cameras in the area to identify the vehicle and book the driver for reckless driving.

The damage came to light when District Heritage Committee members — Prof. N.S. Rangaraju (in pic), Prof. Shakeeb-Ur-Rehman and Sowmya — were surveying the condition of heritage Circles yesterday. Soon after spotting the damages, Prof. Rangaraju informed the Mayor who rushed to the spot along with a team of officers.

Though it is not clear when actually the vehicle hit the Circle’s outer structure/railings and the pillar, it appears recent.

The Heritage Committee members closely examined the Circle and the structure around it and told the Mayor that the Circle is poorly maintained. There are bird droppings all over the place and due to this, the surface is dirty and stinking. Rodents have burrowed holes in many places and a slab that has been fixed onto the steps has given way, loosening the steps.

Moreover, the white marble statue of Chamaraja Wadiyar is covered with the soot released from the vehicle smoke and is covered with layers of dust, the Mayor was told. The Mayor asked the MCC engineers to fill the rodent holes, set right the steps of the statue and also regularly clean the white marble statue. He said that he will take up this issue with MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy so that regular cleaning and maintenance can be carried out at these prominent Circles around the Mysore Palace.

The Heritage Committee also inspected Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle which also suffers from gross neglect though it was built a few years ago. The statue has lost sheen and stones have come out at some places, Prof. Rangaraju said.

MCC’s Town Planning Assistant Director Ramya, Assistant Executive Engineers Pavithra and Raghu were present.

70 of 131 heritage buildings surveyed

Meanwhile, the Heritage Committee which is doing a detailed survey and inspection of 131 heritage structures in Mysuru city limits to identify the nature of repairs needed, has completed the survey of 70 buildings so far.

Once the inspection is completed, a detailed report will be submitted to the DC who is the Chairman of the Heritage Committee to be forwarded to the State Government for fund release and repair works.