‘Nalwadi’s name most suited for Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway’
News

‘Nalwadi’s name most suited for Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway’

January 3, 2023

Former CM and senior BJP leader S.M. Krishna writes to Nitin Gadkari, Basavaraj Bommai

Mysuru/Mandya: Close on the heels of Congress MLCs Dinesh Gooligowda and Madhu G. Madegowda demanding the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Access-Controlled Expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, former Chief Minister and Senior BJP leader S.M. Krishna has raised similar demand and has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The chorus to name the Expressway after Nalwadi grew after Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha urged Gadkari to name the Expressway after River Cauvery as the River has fostered rapid economic growth in the region. Moreover, many Expressways have been named after sacred rivers like the Yamuna Expressway and the Ganga Expressway and Narmada Expressway.

In his letter dated Jan. 1, 2023, Krishna said that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the benevolent king, had earned the sobriquet ‘Rajarshi’ from Mahatma Gandhi for his administrative reforms and achievements.

Rajarshi Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award 2020

“Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar ruled the erstwhile Mysore kingdom between 1902 to 1940 and his far-sighted policies have been etched in the minds of millions of people of Bengaluru and Mysuru even now. His achievements need to be remembered by future generations and as such, the Expressway has to be named after him,” Krishna stated.

Nalwadi took up several development projects including the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, the hydroelectric project at Shivanasamudra, the formation of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, Bhadravathi, K.R. Hospital, Sandalwood Oil Factory and Mysore Sugar Mill and others. These contributions led to laying a firm foundation for Karnataka’s growth after independence, the former Chief Minister said.

“Nalwadi cultivated a humanistic vision of community co-existence that shaped the Mysore culture rich in heritage and customs and there is a need to acknowledge his visionary effort,” Krishna stated.

READ ALSO  BJP candidate Pratap Simha conducts last minute canvassing in N.R. segment

Therefore, naming the Expressway after Nalwadi would be a great honour, he wrote.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching