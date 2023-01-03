Krishna’s proposal apt, says Sreenivasa Prasad

January 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad has stated that it will be more appropriate to name the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

“I fully endorse the proposal and it will be an honour to remember his contributions for generations to come,” he told reporters yesterday.

Nalwadi’s contributions to Mysuru are vast and not limited to one particular field, be it art, literature, education, healthcare, industrialisation, agriculture and power generation.

“These contributions have led to the overall development of the Mysuru region and also beyond. It is our duty to remember those who served the land selflessly,” Sreenivasa Prasad added.

“What former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has proposed is pertinent and apt. No one will oppose it,” Sreenivasa Prasad added.

On the new reservation policy announced by the State Government, the Chamarajanagar MP said that the policy has been formulated in such a way that no community or caste will suffer discrimination and based on equality.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already clarified that in the wake of Vokkaligas and Panchamasalis demanding reservation, it has been decided to increase the reservation without causing injustices to Other Backward Classes and the Government decision is based on the recommendation by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes,” he added.