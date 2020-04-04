Spreading message on social distancing

April 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The whole nation is under lockdown till Apr. 14 in view of Coronavirus outbreak, but some people are still roaming around the city for no reason. Here is a 42-year-old man who is traveling across the city on his bike with a reason — to create awareness among such negligent people.

Mallikarjun alias Ramachari, a resident of Kaggalipura village in T. Narsipur taluk of Mysuru, has already visited Bannur taluk, travelling from one village to another spreading the message of safety measures against the pandemic. From last Saturday, he is in Mysuru city carrying the message of social distancing and other precautionary measures to be taken to fight COVID-19.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Ramachari said, “The District Administration is requesting people to remain indoors till Apr. 14 to save themselves and also others from this deadly virus, but people do not seem to understand the severity of the situation. So, I am travelling on my two-wheeler and communicating this message to general public.”

Stating that he had requested for petrol charges from Gram Panchayat to his venture but was denied saying that there was no such provision, Ramachari said that he was still pursuing his mission of creating awareness by spending from his own pocket.

