Sri M. Gopalaswami Memorial Cricket: Likith slams century for MUCSC

February 8, 2020

An unbeaten century by Likith Gowda (146 n.o, 21×4) and useful contributions from Nithish Manju (94 & 2/26) helped Mysore University Colleges Sports Council (MUCSC) to register a big 151-run win over Parashurama CC and entered the second round in the Sri. M. Gopalaswami Memorial Cricket tournament 2019-20 match played at PET Grounds, Mandya on Thursday.

Scores: MUCSC 374/5 in 50 overs (Likith Gowda 146 n.o, Nitish Manju 94, Harsha Viman 46, Sohail 25 n.o, Rajath 20, Suhas 2/74, Dhanush 2/34) bt Parashurama CC 223 in 45.3 overs (Inclusive of 5 penalty runs) (M.Sharath 68, Darshan 50, Dhanush 28, Charan 21, Satish 3/41, Rajath 2/44, Nitish Manju 2/26).

