Sri Shankara Jayanthi Sabha

Sri Shankara Bhagavatpadara Jayantyotsava and 43rd anniversary celebrations, devotional songs by Chinmaya Bhajana Mandali, 5 pm to 5.30 pm; Veena recital by Vidu. J. Srilakshmi and troupe, Sabha premises, Samudaya Bhavana, Tengina Topu (Coconut Grove), Saraswathipuram, 5.45 pm to 7.30 pm. [Ph: 0821-2543988]
“devotional songs by Chinmaya Bhajana Mandali”
Very good. But why Veena recital? This is an occasion of devotion to a great philosopher, of who India should be justifiably proud. That should be the real contribution India can make in this materialistic world. Instead, India is becoming a materialistic nation with no honesty any where. Every one wants a Tech India, not a spiritual India. When technology dominates the society, the spiritual component-the real rich heritage of India disappears.
Very Very sad.