Events Today

Sri Shankara Jayanthi Sabha

May 5, 2022

Sri Shankara Bhagavatpadara Jayantyotsava and 43rd anniversary celebrations, devotional songs by Chinmaya Bhajana Mandali, 5 pm to 5.30 pm; Veena recital by Vidu. J. Srilakshmi and troupe, Sabha premises, Samudaya Bhavana, Tengina Topu (Coconut Grove), Saraswathipuram, 5.45 pm to 7.30 pm. [Ph: 0821-2543988]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Sri Shankara Jayanthi Sabha”

  1. Jalandhara says:
    May 6, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    “devotional songs by Chinmaya Bhajana Mandali”
    Very good. But why Veena recital? This is an occasion of devotion to a great philosopher, of who India should be justifiably proud. That should be the real contribution India can make in this materialistic world. Instead, India is becoming a materialistic nation with no honesty any where. Every one wants a Tech India, not a spiritual India. When technology dominates the society, the spiritual component-the real rich heritage of India disappears.
    Very Very sad.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching