‘Sri Somnatha Divya Darshana’ begins: ‘Ishwariya Award’ conferred on noted danseuse, writer

February 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 15-day ‘Sri Somnatha Divya Darshana,’ organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya as part of its 90th anniversary and Mahashivarathri celebrations, began at the ground opposite Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru Kendra, in Vijayanagar First Stage here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar said that everyone is faced with one stress or the other in their life. Such events will help in relieving stress. The Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is engaged in organising such social events and has been involved in spreading peace across the world, he said and called upon everyone to visit this  15-day festival.

The ‘Sri Somnatha Divya Darshana’ features a ditto replica of Gujarat’s famed Somnath Temple, in which the visitors can have a view of all the 12 Jyotirlingas arranged together. Also, the exhibit featuring Navadurgas are mesmerising for the visitors. The venue also has picturesque models explaining the journey of the Vishwa Vidyalaya, its spiritual context, awareness against drug abuse, Mind Spa, Pictorial Expo on harmonious living, meditation camp etc.

Kengeri Vishwa Vokklaiga Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji, MLA D. Ravishankar, former Karnataka Advocate General Ashok Harnahalli, Adichunchanagiri University Registrar Dr. C.K. Subraya, singer Amulya, Rajayoga teacher Shivaleela, Ramchandra Rao, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Mysuru Sub-Zone Chief Coordinator Rajayogini Dr. BK Lakshmiji, Vishwa Vidyalaya Principal BK Ranganathji and others were present.

Writer K.C. Shivappa and noted danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy were conferred with ‘Ishwariya Award’ on the occasion.

The ‘Divya Darshana’ will be open for public on all days from 8 am to 9 pm till Feb. 22.

