Anti-drug awareness drive by Youth Congress

February 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 10-day Tanveer Sait Cup leather ball cricket tournament organised by Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress (KPYC) and Mysuru District Youth Congress, under the leadership of KPYC State Secretary Abrar Mohammed to create awareness on the ill-effects of drugs concluded with city’s Excellent Warriors team lifting the Cup. The tournament was inaugurated by MLA Tanveer Sait at Idgah Maidan in Rajivnagar.

Speaking after presenting the Cup to the winning team at Shams Function Hall in city, H.S. Manjunath, State President of the Youth Congress, said the Youth Congress’ initiative to create awareness among the youth against drug abuse through sports was highly commendable.

The Police had uncovered a network involved in manufacturing drugs in Mysuru, which were reportedly being manufactured in city and sold in Mumbai. “It is our responsibility to make our youth drug-free. We must encourage young people to focus on education. Wherever education levels are low, addiction tends to be higher,” he warned.

Stating that society is currently being divided on the basis of caste, religion and culture, he advised youths to remain alert and cautious about such divisions.

Manjunath lauded Abrar Mohammed for the overwhelming success of the tournament.

Nigam Bhandari, National General Secretary of the Youth Congress and in-charge of Karnataka, also spoke.

Former Leader of the Opposition in Mysuru City Corporation K.C. Shaukat Pasha said that preventing the sale, consumption and production of drugs is not just the responsibility of the Police. Citizens must join hands with the Police to curb drug trafficking.

“Keeping in mind the youth of Mysuru who are falling victim to drugs, the Youth Congress organised the Tanveer Sait Cup Cricket under the guidance of MLA Tanveer Sait to create awareness against drug abuse. Through this, young people have become aware of the dangers caused by drug consumption. We thank everyone who cooperated in making this tournament a success,” said Abrar Mohammed.

Deepak Gowda, State President of Youth Congress Media Cell; Bahubali, State General Secretary (Administration); Deepak Shivanna, State General Secretary; Naufal Ahmed, Vice-President of Mysuru City Youth Congress; Syed Rizwan, Vice-President of NR Constituency; youth leader Majid Hidayath Khan and Firoz Khan, Vice-President of Devaraj Block Youth Congress; Aleem Pasha, Vice-President of Sahukar Chennaiah Block; Mallesh Malla, Vice-President of KR Constituency and others were present.