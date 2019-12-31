Events Today

Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, Tyagaraja Road

December 31, 2019

Tirupavai Discourse by Vid. M.K. Shelvanarayana, Sanskrit Lecturer, Sharada Vidya Mandira, Temple premises, 7 pm.

  1. Krishna Hiremagalur says:
    January 1, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Fantastic Evening e News Paper is “Star of Mysore’s.Every Day I wait for Reading the above paper in the Evening or in the Morning When I am Staying in Mother India or Out Side Mother India.

  2. Krishna Hiremagalur says:
    January 1, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Star of Mysore is a Queen of News Paper of Mysore.I eagerly wait to see my Beloved News Paper.iThr above News paper is printed in Mysore which happens to be my Beloved Wife’s Place.The Paper is excellent in News Coverage of Mysore.
    With Best Wishes
    Prof K.Prasad
    Date:1-1-2020.👍👌💐🎂👍.

