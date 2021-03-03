Srikanteshwara Temple records Rs. 1.11 crore hundi collection
Nanjangud: Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud has recorded hundi (offering box) collection of Rs. 1.11 crore, said Temple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravindra.

The counting of offerings by devotees in 24 offering boxes was taken up yesterday during which Rs. 1,11,64,033 cash, 105 gram gold, 2.25 kg silver and six foreign currencies were recorded. Apart from the above, 87 banned currencies of Rs. 500 and 11 currencies of Rs. 1000 denomination worth Rs. 54,500 have been found.

After the counting, the cash was deposited to Karnataka Gramin Bank (KGB), Nanjangud Branch. The counting was taken up by 25 staff of KGB, 35 Temple staff and more than 100 members of Women Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Assistant Executive Officer Venkatesh Prasad, Muzrai Tahsildar Sharmila Datti, Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju, Bank staff and members of Temple Management Committee were present during the counting.

