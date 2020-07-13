SSLC evaluation begins in city amid COVID-19 regulations

July 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The evaluation of answer scripts of the SSLC exam (2019-20), which was held in the State from June 25 to July 4, began at six centres across the city this morning amid COVID-19 regulations and tight Police security.

The six centres are: Jnanaganga High School in Kuvempunagar, Chinmaya High School in Jayalakshmipuram, Sadvidya High School on N.S. Road, Vijaya Vittala High School in Saraswathipuram, Nirmala Convent in V.V.Mohalla and St. Philomena High School in N.R. Mohalla.

The evaluation will take place from 10 am to 5 pm on all days and is likely to conclude within a week.

Every centre will have 300 to 350 evaluators, with COVID-19 measures such as thermal screening, use of hand sanitisers, maintenance of physical distancing and wearing of face masks in place. Each hall in a centre will have a maximum of 14 evaluators. A total of about 2,000 teachers are taking part in evaluation work at the six city centres.

Ahead of the evaluation, the MCC authorities sanitised and disinfected all the centres on Sunday.

As a Law and Order measure, the City Police have clamped ban orders in 200 mts radius of all the centres from 6 am to 6 pm on all days of evaluation. Accordingly, other than the evaluators and other authorised staff, no unauthorised person was allowed entry to the centres, with the Police deployed at all vantage points in and around the centres.

However, the evaluation work, which began at all the District Headquarters in the State from today, was deferred in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, on account of the week-long total lockdown in the two districts, starting from tomorrow.