COVID deaths in Mysuru go up to 31; Fresh positive cases 42

July 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID-19 death toll in Mysuru has gone up to 31 with three more deaths being reported last evening. The district reported 42 positive cases yesterday taking the number of cumulative cases to 815.

According to the daily media bulletin released by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar last evening, there are 356 active cases in Mysuru and of them, 221 cases are being isolated at the designated COVID-19 Hospitals, 35 isolated in private hospitals and 100 patients have been isolated at homes.

Yesterday, 43 patients have been discharged and in all, 428 patients have been discharged so far. 27,821 swab tests have been conducted so far and 26,955 samples have been found negative.15,234 persons have been observed till date and 13,068 have completed 14-day isolation. At present, over 1,848 persons have been isolated at homes for 14 days.

Kodagu cases go up to 169: Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus-infection cases in Kodagu has gone up to 169 with fresh 18 cases reported last evening. There are 104 active cases in the district and 62 patients have been discharged so far. There have been three deaths in the district.

A District Armed Reserve (DAR) Constable tested positive for the virus yesterday and this is the first case where a Policeman has been infected. The DAR office in Madikeri has been sealed down and sanitised as a precaution.

The Kodagu District Administration has taken a decision to put returnees from other States and districts into seven-day home quarantine. The decision has been taken as it has been observed that the source of majority of cases that have been reported in the district are from outside the district borders.

As per the new guidelines, those returning from abroad have to be kept in 7-day institutional quarantine and another 7 days in home quarantine. Those returning from other States have been asked to be in 14-day home quarantine and a 7-day home quarantine is mandatory for returnees from other districts including Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Those detecting symptoms of the disease have to report to the nearest Primary Health Centre and they will be tested for the virus by Health Officers. All Gram Panchayats have been informed to be alert on the arrival of visitors and returnees.

Meetings have been held with Panchayat, Block, Town Panchayat and Hobli-level leaders and Health Department officials and they have been asked to form local task force to identify and quarantine returnees.