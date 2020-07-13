Mysuru City Corporation to develop four parks
News

Mysuru City Corporation to develop four parks

July 13, 2020

Rs. 25 lakh to be utilised for the purpose

Mysore/Mysuru: Four parks in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, which are filled with weeds and not properly maintained, will be developed by the MCC.

Out of Rs. 75 lakh grant given for the development of roads, drains and parks in MCC Ward No. 21, Rs. 25 lakh is being utilised for the development of four parks at Kuduremaala (Manasanagar) and Gangothri HUDCO Layout. While one park will be developed at Kuduremaala, three parks will be developed at Gangothri HUDCO Layout.

The three parks at Gangothri HUDCO Layout were not being maintained and had become useless for public use. 

Play equipment such as the slide and swing made from steel at one of the three parks has rusted and the benches, inter-locking tiles broken. These parks would be developed by installing play/ gym equipment and  benches besides laying of new pedestrian path.

The park at Kuduremaala too would be developed the same way, said Corporator                                                             Vedavathi to SOM.

She further said that the 8th Cross Road at Gangothri Layout would be concreted, rest of the roads asphalted and drains would be constructed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching