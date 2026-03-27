SSLC exam postponed 
News

SSLC exam postponed 

March 27, 2026

Now Hindi exam to be held on Mar. 31 as Govt. declares Mar. 30 as public holiday for Mahaveer Jayanti

Mysore/Mysuru: The third language SSLC paper (Hindi) which was scheduled to take place on Mar. 30 has been postponed by a day. The exam will now be held on Mar. 31.

This change was necessitated after the Karnataka Government declared Mar. 30 as a public holiday on account of Mahaveer Jayanti, instead of the earlier announced date of Mar. 31.

However, the Maths paper will be held on Mar. 28 as per earlier schedule, according to DDPI Uday Kumar. However, there is no change in the exam hours (10 am to 1.15 pm) of third language paper to now take place on Mar. 31.                              

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