City celebrates Rama Navami

March 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ echoed in various parts of the city on the occasion of Rama Navami celebrations this morning.

People thronged various Anjaneyaswamy Temples and Sri Rama Mandiras across the city and took part in the celebrations. Special pujas were offered at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and Sri Rama Temple in front of Mysore Palace North Gate, Panchamukhi Anjaneyaswamy Temple on Irwin Road, Prasanna Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple at Kuvempunagar, Jayadevanjaneyaswamy Temple on D.D. Urs Road, Patala Anjaneyaswamy Temple on M.G. Road, Sri Rama Mandiras at Jayanagar, Krishnamurthypuram, Narayana Shastry Road and other locations across the city.

Pandals were erected across the city where portraits of Lord Rama were installed and offered special pujas before distributing panaka, butter milk, kosambari, rice bath, kesari bath and curd rice among the devotees and general public.

Celebrations were also witnessed at autorickshaw stands across the city were auto drivers distributed juice, kosambari and butter milk to the public.

A group of youths had also erected a pandal near Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry with the portrait of Sri Rama and distributed food to around 2000 devotees.