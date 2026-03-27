Shun western mindset, embrace Indian model of thinking: B.L. Santosh

March 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru:“While English, science and technology are essential, we must move away from Western thinking, Western lifestyle and Western mindset and instead adopt our own model of thought and way of life,” said BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Philosophy to Policy: Contemporary Geopolitics, Economic and Civilisational Challenges’ on the concluding day of the three-day conference ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan – Bharat’s World View’ at KSOU Convocation Hall this morning.

Santosh said India’s model of thinking could serve as an example for the world and cautioned against blindly copying Western ideas and lifestyles at a time when Indian thought stood distinct from the rest of the world.

“Our erstwhile rulers embodied both the qualities of a ‘Raja’ (ruler) and a ‘Rishi’ (saint) and were therefore called ‘Rajarshis’. The contributions of these ‘Rajarshis’ continue to benefit society even today, as we enjoy the foundations laid by them. In that sense, Indian governance can be considered a model. Our country is rich in culture and traditions, and these must be preserved,” Santosh said.

Speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Santosh said the policy had been carefully drafted after extensive consultations with subject experts, policymakers and other stakeholders.

“However, it is unfortunate that some non-BJP ruled States have introduced their own State Education Policies (SEPs), disregarding the NEP, which has long-term benefits for the country, merely to oppose the Centre,” he said.

Santosh added that ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan’ is a philosophy rooted in Indian thought, spirituality and sociology, which seeks to achieve balance and harmony between the individual, society and nature.

Prof. K.V. Raju, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Economic Advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, event co-convenor Dr. Puneeth Raj were present while MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MP Prathap Simha, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President K.N. Subbanna and others were among the audience.