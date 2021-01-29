SSLC exam to be held from June 14 to 25

January 29, 2021

One day gap for each subject to help students prepare

Bengaluru: After the successful re-opening of 10th and 2nd PU colleges from Jan. 1, the Department of Public Instruction has rolled out time-table for SSLC board exam to be held from June 14 to 25.

Disclosing this at a news conference here yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said a tentative time-table released by the Department was open to suggestions from students. A day’s gap has been provided for each core subject to enable students to prepare themselves. Those who seek changes in the time-table should write to the Department by Feb. 26.

He said last year, the Department had conducted the SSLC exams from June 25. This year the Department wants to finish the exams by then in view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. This time, the mandatory 75 percent attendance for students would not be applicable.

For core subjects, the time allotted would be three hours. While two hours and forty-five minutes would be given for writing, 15 minutes would be to check the answer script.

“We had held consultation with Health Minister and COVID-19 Technical Committee regarding re-opening of schools during November last year. The Committee had advised against schools re-opening then. Later, another round of meeting was held in Dec. and it was decided to re-open schools from Jan 1. Accordingly, SSLC and 2nd PU offline classes and Vidyagama for 6th to 9th std. began from Jan. 1,” the Minister said.

SSLC time-table

June 14 First language June 16 Core subjects & Mathematics June 18 Second Language June 21 Science June 23 Third language June 25 Social Science

PU time-table in two days

Replying to a question, Suresh Kumar said the time-table for II PU Board exam would be announced in two days.

On complaints of students being kept out of online classes for not paying complete fees, the Minister said 20 days ago, the Commissioner had a meeting with private schools and said students’ education should not be stopped and if access to online classes is blocked, parents must approach the BEO who has the power to take action.

9th, I PU classes from Feb. 1

Buoyed by students response for offline classes for 10th and 12th classes from Jan. 1, the State Government has decided to start offline classes for Class 9 and I PU students from Feb. 1, said Suresh Kumar.

Addressing a news conference here yesterday, he said with this, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard classes would start in full-scale. A decision on conducting classes for 6th standard to 8th standard would be taken during first or second week of Feb. However, no decision had been taken on opening classes for 6th to 8th std. in view of prevailing pandemic.

“We are not at all thinking about starting classes for 1st to 5th std.,” he added.