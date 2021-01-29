SSLC exam to be held from June 14 to 25
Coronavirus Update, News

SSLC exam to be held from June 14 to 25

January 29, 2021

One day gap for each subject to help students prepare

Bengaluru: After the successful re-opening of 10th and 2nd PU colleges from Jan. 1, the Department of Public Instruction has rolled out time-table for SSLC board exam to be held from June 14 to 25.

Disclosing this at a news conference here yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said a tentative time-table released by the Department was open to suggestions from students. A day’s gap has been provided for each core subject to enable students to prepare themselves. Those who seek changes in the time-table should write to the Department by Feb. 26.

He said last year, the Department had conducted the SSLC exams from June 25. This year the Department wants to finish the exams by then in view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. This time, the mandatory 75 percent attendance for students would not be applicable. 

For core subjects, the time allotted would be three hours. While two hours and forty-five minutes would be given for writing, 15 minutes would be to check the answer script. 

“We had held consultation with Health Minister and COVID-19 Technical Committee regarding re-opening of schools during November last year. The Committee had advised against schools re-opening then. Later, another round of meeting was held in Dec. and it was decided to re-open schools from Jan 1. Accordingly, SSLC and 2nd PU offline classes and Vidyagama for 6th to 9th std. began from Jan. 1,” the Minister said.

SSLC time-table

June 14First language
June 16Core subjects & Mathematics
June 18Second Language
June 21Science
June 23Third language
June 25Social Science

PU time-table in two days

READ ALSO  BEO inspects online revision of SSLC students

Replying to a question, Suresh Kumar said the time-table for II PU Board exam would be announced in two days.

 On complaints of students being kept out of online classes for not paying complete fees, the Minister said 20 days ago, the Commissioner had a meeting with private schools and said students’ education should not be stopped and if access to online classes is blocked, parents must approach the BEO who has the power to take action.

9th, I PU classes from Feb. 1

Buoyed by students response for offline classes for 10th and 12th classes from Jan. 1, the State Government has decided to start offline classes for Class 9 and I PU students from Feb. 1, said Suresh Kumar.

Addressing a news conference here yesterday, he said with this, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard classes would start in full-scale. A decision on conducting classes for 6th standard to 8th standard would be taken during first or second week of Feb. However, no decision had been taken on opening classes for 6th to 8th std. in view of prevailing pandemic. 

“We are not at all thinking about starting classes for 1st to 5th std.,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching