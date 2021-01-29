‘Even grass won’t grow where red flag-bearers move’

January 29, 2021

D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corpn. Chairman Raghu Kautilya blames Leftists for closure of industries

Mysore/Mysuru: “Wherever red flag-bearers go, even grass will not grow. Show me any place which has improved with their presence.” This was the gauntlet thrown by R. Raghu Kautilya, Chairman, D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, at the Leftists indirectly holding them responsible for the closure of many industries in the country.

He was speaking at a function organised in connection with workers convention and release of calendar as part of the birth anniversary of noted Trade Union Leader Dattopant Thengadi under the aegis of J.K. Tyres Casual and Daily Wage Employees Welfare Association here on Wednesday.

Raghu said “Lal Jhandawallas have forced the closure of manufacturing units, finished workers’ future and brought them to streets. The plight of J.K. Tyre was a continuation of the story. If workers are not getting ‘equal pay for equal work’, it is because of red flag-holders who are not only selfish but enjoying everything in the name of workers. However, Dattopant Thengadi was an exception who had dedicated his life for the growth of Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh. This enabled the starting of J.K. Tyre Casual and Daily Wage Employees Welfare Association to protect the interest of workers”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the name of Atmanirbhar, has resolved to build a self-reliant India, and rejected the Chinese products. BJP, Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh and the State Government headed by Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa would see to it that the products of J.K. Tyre do not suffer for want of market, he added.

MLA L. Nagendra, former Minister C.H. Vijayashankar, former MLC G. Madhusudhan, MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev, City BJP President Srivatsa, J.K. Tyre Casual and Daily Wage Employees Welfare Association Honorary President Pramod Chikkamannur, senior Labour leaders, T.K. Sadashiva, BMS State President Vishwanath Shetty, office-bearers Shankar Sulegao, Prakash, Indresh, H.N. Sadashiv, Balakrishna and Shanthakumar were present.