M.K. Pranesh of BJP elected as Legislative Council Dy. Chairman
News

M.K. Pranesh of BJP elected as Legislative Council Dy. Chairman

January 29, 2021

Bengaluru: M.K. Pranesh of the ruling BJP was elected as the new Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council on the second day today of the week-long Joint Session of the State Legislature.

With the Opposition Congress fielding K.C. Kondaiah as its candidate yesterday,  voting became a necessity and as such polling took place. Pranesh won the polls by getting 41 votes as against 24 of the Congress candidate.

On Wednesday, the ruling BJP and the JD(S) had firmed up their alliance in the Legislative Council, with the BJP getting the Deputy Chairman’s post and the JD(S), the Chairman post. The Deputy Chairman seat had fallen vacant following the demise of S.L. Dharmegowda of the JD(S) in December last.

JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti, who is the senior-most member of the Legislative Council, is all set to become the Chairman of the Upper House, as BJP and JD(S) combined together have a majority in the 75-member House. The BJP and the JD(S) have issued a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress, who was appointed when the JD(S)-Congress coalition Government was in power.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching