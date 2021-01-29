Samyukt Kisan Morcha has no link with Red Fort incident, says KRRS
January 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that Samyukt Kisan Morcha has nothing to do with New Delhi’s Red Fort violence and untoward incidents during the Republic Day Parade on Jan.26, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has condemned the Union Government for registering criminal cases against the Morcha leaders after falsely charging them of inciting violence.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said that the KRRS expresses regret for the violence that rocked the national capital on Republic Day, when farmer Unions were staging a tractor parade urging  the Government to repeal the three newly introduced farm laws.

Maintaining that miscreants had instigated violence in order to discredit protesting farmers, he accused the Centre of falsely implicating genuine farmer leaders. 

He urged the Centre to order a fair probe and constitute a Fact Finding Committee in                                                order to find out the real culprits behind the Republic Day violence in New Delhi and thus unearth the truth behind the unfortunate incident.

Nagendra further said that the KRRS will stage a hunger stir tomorrow (Jan.30) across the State marking Martyrs Day.

