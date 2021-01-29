PM Modi pays tribute to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa on his birth anniversary
News

PM Modi pays tribute to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa on his birth anniversary

January 29, 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to late Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, on his birth anniversary while addressing the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi yesterday. 

“We are holding this event of Annual NCC rally at the ground named after Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa. In 1947, his wit and intelligence helped in gaining a decisive edge in the war. Today (Jan. 28) is his birth anniversary. I pay tributes to him on behalf of all the citizens,” said Modi. 

He also pointed out that there are immense opportunities for the girls in NCC cadets. “There has been an increase in 35 percent of girl cadets in NCC in past few years. The nation needs your bravery and new opportunities are waiting for you. I see future officers in you all,” he added. 

Talking about the revamped gallantry award portal launched on Jan. 25, PM Modi said, “The portal contains the information about lives of gallantry medal awardees. I appeal to all the NCC cadets to visit the portal and keep engaged with it.”

The Prime Minister appreciated the cadets for their discipline and dedication towards fulfilling their duties. He also informed that around one lakh National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets are being trained by the Army, Navy and Air Force to serve in coastal and border areas                                                           of 175 districts. 

READ ALSO  Second Phase Gujarat Assembly Polls: Modi waits in queue, votes

“On August 15, last year, it was announced that NCC will be given new responsibilities in around 175 districts in the coastal and border areas. For this, around 1 lakh NCC cadets are being trained by Army, Navy and Air Force. Out of these, one third are girl cadets,” PM Modi said. 

Hailing NCC cadets for helping the Government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said: “Be it the floods or any other calamity, NCC cadets helped the people of this country last year. During the Corona pandemic, lakhs of cadets worked with the administration and society across the country. Their work is commendable.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services chiefs were also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister wore an NCC cap, reviewed March-Past by NCC contingents and witnessed cultural performance during the event. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching