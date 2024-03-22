SSLC exams to begin from Mar. 25
SSLC exams to begin from Mar. 25

March 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: This year’s SSLC examinations will begin from Mar. 25, said Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) H.K. Pandu, here this morning. 

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan, Pandu  said that a total of 38,567 Regular Freshers (RF) including 18,918 boys and 19,649 girls were appearing for the examinations.

“In addition, a total of 829 Regular Repeaters (RR) including 512 boys and 317 girls, 634 Private Freshers (PF), including 422 boys and 212 girls and 303 Private Repeaters (PR) including 194 boys and 109 girls are also appearing for the examinations,” added the DDPI.

Asserting that electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall, Pandu said that drinking water will be provided to the students. “Bus facilities have been arranged for students who have no bus facilities from their places to examinations centres. Presently, Mysuru district is in the 16th place in SSLC results and the Department has made sincere efforts to see that the district makes it to the top five this time,” DDPI H.K. Pandu added besides stating that the Department has made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of examinations.

Education Officer Ananthraj, Nodal Officer Nurup Wesler, District Assistant Project Co-ordinator Shivamurthy, Devaraj, Kemparaj, Pushpa and Manjunath were present.

