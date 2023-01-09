Start Express Train from Mysuru to Goa
Voice of The Reader

Start Express Train from Mysuru to Goa

January 9, 2023

Sir,

 There are nearly five lakh people hailing from Udupi, Mangaluru and Uttara Kannada living in and around Mysuru. They have to travel to their natives, either by bus or car, which is difficult mainly in the case of aged people.

On several occasions, we have requested the Central Government, Railway Minister and MPs of Mysuru, Mangaluru and Udupi to introduce Mysuru – Goa Train.

There are two Express Trains from Mysuru to Chennai — one is Shatabdi and another is Vande Bharat.

There are 13 different organisations in Mysuru having their roots in Dakshina Kannada including Mangaluru and Uttara Kannada.

Once again we request Union Railway Minister and the Central Government to start a new Express Train between Mysuru and Goa.

— Members of 13 different organisations

Mysuru                       

3.1.2023

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Start Express Train from Mysuru to Goa”

  1. G HARIHARA RAO says:
    January 10, 2023 at 8:00 am

    Sri. Pratap simha please take note ol this. It’s possible from your side only. You make things which are Impossible possible sir.

    Reply

