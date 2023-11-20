State BJP Chief calls on Seers, party leaders

November 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra, also Shikaripur MLA, called on the Seers and party leaders during his visit to city yesterday.

Vijayendra visited Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and held talks with the Seer for more than 30 minutes.

Earlier, he visited Chamundi Hill Temple and offered special prayers to the deity. Later, he visited Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud road and sought the blessings of Sri Ganapathy Swamiji and also held talks with him for some time. Earlier, after coming out of Suttur Mutt, Vijayendra had a chat with the youths and posed for selfie with them.

The new State BJP Chief also visited the RSS Office (Madhava Krupa) on JLB Road and had an interaction with top RSS leaders of the city including S. Ramanna. He thereafter paid visit to the residence of senior party leader and Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad at Jayalakshmipuram and had a chat with him for some time.

MP Pratap Simha, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, former Minister Kote M. Shivanna, K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLAs B. Harshavardhan, C.S. Niranjan Kumar, S. Balaraj and N. Mahesh, party leaders M. Rajendra, Raghu R. Kautilya, L.R. Mahadevaswamy, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar, leaders Jayaprakash (JP), Jogi Manju, K. Vasanth Kumar, Cable Mahesh, former MLC Siddaraju and others accompanied him.