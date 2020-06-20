State committed to totally ban mining around KRS
June 20, 2020

Several quarry owners have approached Court, says Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Mandya: The State Government is prepared and committed to impose a total ban on quarrying around the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mandya yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of Police officers at the Office of Superintendent of Police in Mandya, the Home Minister noted that the Mines and Geology Department has submitted a report on the impact of stone quarrying on KRS Dam. “We have asked the District administration to take steps to permanently ban mining and stone quarrying in and around KRS. The administration had earlier banned mining but this was questioned in the Courts. We will have to wait for the orders from the Court,” the Home Minister said.

There is rampant mining activity at Baby Betta Kaval, Baby Betta Amruth Mahal Reserve Area, Bannangadi, Chinakurali, Anaganahalli, Kannambadi, Honaganahalli, Bastipura, Beechanakuppe, Avverahalli and surrounding areas in Mandya and Pandavapura.

Farmers and various associations have been demanding a ban on stone quarrying and use of explosives within a 20 km radius of the Dam. The Government is committed to banning it. There are over 80 stone quarrying units, a majority of them owned by politicians in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks. Most of the operators use high-intensity explosives to extract stones. This has been causing tremors and loud sounds near KRS Dam.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) had submitted a report to the Mandya district administration with suggestions to prevent the use of high-density explosive substances. 

