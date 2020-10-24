State gears up system for COVID-19 vaccination

October 24, 2020

Bengaluru: Karnataka has initiated the preparedness activities and collection of data of healthcare workers as per guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) given by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Medical Education and Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has said “while it is the aim of our Government to provide vaccination to each and every citizen at the earliest, the first priority is to administer vaccine to all healthcare workers, both in Government and private sector.”

He said Government of India is planning for introduction of COVID-19 vaccine and has initiated the preparedness activities in this regard. In the initial phase all healthcare workers will be the beneficiaries. Details of vaccine date will be communicated from Government of India. All districts have started district-level orientation for all Government and private health facilities. Standard templates for collection of details of healthcare workers is being shared to all the healthcare facilities. Categories of healthcare facilities include frontline health workers, ANMs, ASHA, Anganwadi workers, Staff Nurses and Supervisors, Medical Officers, AYUSH doctors, Para-medical staff, Scientist and Research staff, Medical, Para-medical and Nursing students, support staff and administrative staff, others working in Government and private Hospitals, Colleges, Clinics and Labs.

He said all the health facilities through Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act (KPME) are being informed through online portal and SMS messages for timely data collection. Professional bodies including IMA, PHANA, IAP are actively involved. Immunisation partners UNDP, WHO and UNICEF will provide technical support to Government in this initiative.