Ahead of Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami, people throng city markets
News

Ahead of Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami, people throng city markets

October 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With just a day left for Ayudha Puja and two days for Vijayadashami, city residents thronged Devaraja and other major markets in city this morning to purchase necessary fruits, vegetables, puja articles and other items required for the celebrations.

People, taking advantage of clear morning skies and a favourable weather, went to the markets on a purchasing spree for Dasara festival, that culminates with ‘Jamboo Savari’ on Oct. 26.

Despite COVID-19 contagion threat and COVID-19 precautionary and safety measures in place, Devaraja Market in the heart of the city witnessed a  steady flow of buyers. 

Much to the relief of the citizens, the prices of fruits and vegetables saw only a marginal rise ahead of the annual festival. 

Anticipating heavy rush, the MCC had shifted the Flower Market from Devaraja Market to the sprawling J.K. Grounds, located close to the Market, for two days — today and tomorrow. 

A large number of people were seen visiting the venue to buy their needed flowers, both in quality and quantity, for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami. However, some of the buyers were disappointed that the price of flowers had risen considerably ahead of the festival.

While Chrysanthemum (Sevanthige) sold at Rs.80 to 100 a metre, Crossandra (Kanakambara) at Rs. 500 a kg, Jasmine (Mallige) at Rs. 700 a kg, Marigold (Chendu Hoovu) at Rs. 60 per kilo and Button Rose at Rs. 300 a kilo. Also, Banana stem, which is a must for Ayudha Puja for many, was sold at Rs. 40 to 60 a pair, depending upon the length. Apart from Devaraja Market and J.K. Grounds, many vendors, most of them growers from villages in the taluk, were seen selling fruits, vegetables and flowers at all available spaces around the two locations and also in almost all other localities of the city.

