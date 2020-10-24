Chief Minister in city on Monday

October 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be visiting Mysuru on Oct. 26 in connection with the inauguration of Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day.

According to his tour programme, he will arrive in a helicopter at Lalitha Mahal Helipad at 12.20 pm and proceed to Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

The CM will arrive at the Mysore Palace at 2.45 pm and perform puja to Nandi Dhwaja near Balarama Gate between 2.59 pm and 3.20 pm. He will inaugurate the Jumboo Savari procession by offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari idol seated inside the Golden Howdah and placed atop Dasara elephant Abhimanyu between 3.40 pm and 4.15 pm. Then he will leave to Bengaluru in a helicopter at 4.30 pm.