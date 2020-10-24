Chief Minister in city on Monday
News

Chief Minister in city on Monday

October 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be visiting Mysuru on Oct. 26 in connection with the inauguration of Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day.

According to his tour programme, he will arrive in a helicopter at Lalitha Mahal Helipad at 12.20 pm and  proceed to Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

The CM will arrive at the Mysore Palace at 2.45 pm and perform puja to Nandi Dhwaja near Balarama Gate between 2.59 pm and 3.20 pm. He will inaugurate the Jumboo Savari procession by offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari idol seated inside the Golden Howdah and placed atop Dasara elephant Abhimanyu between 3.40 pm and 4.15 pm.  Then he will leave to Bengaluru in a helicopter at 4.30 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching