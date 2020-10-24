October 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Felicitation of several freedom fighters marked the 74th anniversary of Mysore Chalo Movement organised by Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters Association at Subbarayanakere Grounds here this morning.

Addressing the gathering, Association General Secretary Prof. H.N. Sathyanarayan, recalling the history of the Movement, said that it paved the way for supplanting the rule of Mysore Maharajas by a democratically elected Government.

Pointing out that when India gained its independence from the British, the then Mysore Maharaja declined to install a democratically accountable Government, following which K.C. Reddy, the then leader of Mysore State Congress, called for the launch of a Satyagraha on Sept. 1, 1947, which was named as Mysore Chalo.

The Satyagraha would persist till the Government issued a Royal proclamation on the formation of a democratically elected Government. The Satyagraha also demanded the release of all political prisoners, Prof. Sathyanarayan said. Later, following massive protests by the people, the Maharaja announced the establishment of a new democratic Government on Oct. 24, 1947, he added.

Educationist Prof. Panditaradhya too spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Corporator Pramila Bharath inaugurated the programme. Marking the occasion, the Flag was unfurled and Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at the venue was garlanded.

Association President Y.C. Revanna, office-bearers Puttanna, Lingaiah, Somashekar and others were present.