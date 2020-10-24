40-minute Jumboo Savari

October 24, 2020

CM to perform Nandi Dhwaja Puja between 2.59 pm – 3.20 pm; inaugurate procession between 3.40 pm – 4.15 pm on Oct. 26

Flower Market shifted to J.K. Grounds ahead of Ayudha Puja tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The full-dress rehearsal for Jumboo Savari procession to be held within the Palace premises on Oct. 26, was held this morning. On account of Ayudha Puja, there will be no rehearsal tomorrow. Dasara elephants will be given a day’s rest ahead of the grand finale.

In view of COVID-19 and as per three-member Technical Team recommendation, this year’s procession is restricted only to 300 persons including elected representatives, artistes, Police and invitees. Unlike usual 5-km procession from the Palace up to Bannimantap Grounds, this time, the total distance of procession will be 500 meters, that too within the Palace premises.

The rehearsal began at 7.45 am and ended within 15 minutes. As Abhimanyu, the Golden Howdah carrying elephant, along with two other Kumki elephants, were brought near the specially erected podium, DCF M.G. Alexander, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCF Geetha Prasanna, Assistant Director, Department of Kannada and Culture H. Channappa and others, offered flowers to the wooden howdah carrying Abhimanyu. As soon as they offered flowers, the Police Band played national anthem ‘Jana, gana, mana’ and the canons fired for 21 times as a mark of respect to Sri Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru.

This was followed by two Nadaswaram troupes, each led by G. Krishnamurthy and A. Puttaswamy with five artistes each troupe, Chande Mela, Stilt walking, Veeraghase Kunita, Chilipili Gombe, tableaux depicting Aane Gaadi with Police Band artistes, Health Department tableau on COVID-19 awareness, Pattada Nadaswara team, Jumboo Savari procession led by Abhimanyu accompanied by four other elephants, Police personnel, Mounted Police, Veterinarians, fire tender and ambulance.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandrgupta told Star of Mysore that this year’s procession will end within 30 minutes to 40 minutes following the State Government’s decision to celebrate Dasara in a simple manner. All arrangements are in place for the Monday’s grand finale. Security has been made in accordance with the number of persons invited by the District Administration. Sufficient number of personnel have been deployed at all the gates to prevent the citizens from entering the Palace. Only 300 persons will be allowed inside the Palace premises on the Dasara procession day.

No outstation Police

Due to scaling down of Dasara festivities this year, he said Police personnel from other districts have not been drawn into bandobust duty in and around the Palace, as it will be managed by Mysuru City and District Police. The area in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple will be covered with metal barricades on Monday to check the people from entering the Palace. People must sit at home and enjoy live streaming of Jumboo Savari in all Kannada TV channels and on social media platform.

COVID-19 testing

Department of Health conducted RT-PCR test for all artistes in the Palace premises. Two to three doctors in PPE kits collected the swab from them. Results will be sent to them by evening. That report should be showed at the time of entering the Palace premises on Monday.

Breakfast hosted

Former Minister and Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje had arranged breakfast for mahouts, kavadis and assistant mahouts near the Elephant Camp today. Hot on-the-spot masala dosa, piping hot idlis, obbattu, kesaribhath, uddin vada, kaara pongal and lemon tea was served to them. She also had breakfast with them. Shobha has been hosting breakfast or lunch for the mahouts and kavadis since 2008.