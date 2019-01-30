State-level Education Fest begins

Experts call upon teachers to help develop scientific thinking among students

Mysuru: Children in classes should not be confined only to learning from books but they should also be given education relating to society, said Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Studies Research (JNCASR) Professor Dr. Amitabh Joshi.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day State-level Education Festival and the 16th anniversary of ‘Teachers’ monthly magazine organised by Bharatha Jnana Vijanana Samithi (BJVS) at Town Hall, here yesterday and said students should develop a questioning attitude for result oriented learning.

The only way this can happen is when teachers imbibe the qualities of questioning among the students. The teachers should come forward to see that students develop revolutionary and scientific thinking abilities and this should begin at the school stage itself. Hence, teachers have a big role to mould the young minds properly, said Dr. Joshi.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar who participated as the guest said that in the present society there are efforts going on to destroy ideological and scientific truths and even the media’s role in such developments is increasing.

For instance by telecasting astrology-based programmes, the media is encouraging superstitious and blind beliefs. Therefore, it becomes important for the teachers to guide the students properly to gain knowledge, give proper information and develop scientific thinking, he suggested.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner K. H. Jagadeesha who also spoke, said that this is a unique programme for the educationists to introspect which would help in brining big changes in the field of education.

‘Teachers’ magazine Chief Editor Prof. B. Gangadhar Murthy who presided over the function said, that the Teachers monthly magazine was started 16 years ago and is being published every month without a break and without expecting any profit.

This is only to bring the teachers, parents and students on a single platform so that it will help throw light on the education field.

A teacher is not just a person but a finely developed mind and they should come forward to help students develop scientific thinking, he said.

The valedictory function will be held at 4 pm today. Including teachers from different parts of the State, many educationists are also participating in the festival.

MCC Additional Commissioner B.C. Shivananda Murthy, BJVS Karnataka State Vice President F. C. Chegareddy, State Secretary Shubashankar Chakravarthy, Mysuru Samithi President Dr. Srine Nayak and others were present.

