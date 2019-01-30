Gandhiji remembered on Sarvodaya Day

Mysuru: Sarvodaya Day or Martyrs Day was observed in several parts of the city to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day, 71 years ago.

An elaborate function organised by Department of Gandhian Studies and Department of Studies in Commerce, University of Mysore, was held at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri here this morning, where not only the bust of Gandhiji is there, but it also houses the replica of Sabarmathi Ashram and the sculptures of the Mahatma in various poses.

Freedom Fighter Y.C. Revanna, speaking on the occasion, recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and said that the sacrifice for gaining the country’s independence by the leader of the nation was unforgettable.

Along with the Mahatma many youth also fought for the freedom movement and many had been jailed. The influence that the Mahatma had over the entire nation was something that was seen to be believed as the whole country including farmers, youth, women, poor and illiterate rallied behind him in his non-violent struggle against the British, he said and added that at the same time the violent struggle which a few leaders advocated was abhorred by the majority in the country.

University of Mysore (UoM)Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that though Mahatma’s dream for independent India proved fruitful, his Sarvodaya Movement (meaning welfare or upliftment of all) remained unfulfilled. His followers and devotees, however, tried to fulfil this dream of the Mahatma.

Students of University College of Fine Arts with Principal Dr. C. Ramaswamy offering pranams to the Mahatma flanked by Manuben (great grand-niece of Gandhiji) to his right and Abha Chatterji (his adopted daughter) to his left at Gandhi Bhavan.

The students of Master in Social Work (MSW) clad in white clothes took out a peaceful march from Gandhi Bhavan to Centenary Clock Tower singing Gandhiji’s favourite bhajans in which foreign students also participated.

Senior Pourakarmika Guruvamma and freedom fighter Revanna were felicitated.

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar, Gandhi Bhavan Director Prof. M.S. Shekar, Department of Commerce Chairman Prof. M. Nagaraju, Oriental Research Institute Director Dr. S. Shivarajappa, MSW Department Chairman Prof. R. Shivappa and others were present.

Meanwhile, the District Administration also observed Sarvodaya Day at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office with DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ADC B.R. Poornima, Assistant Commissioner H. N. Shivegowda and others observing two minutes silence and later taking oath. Earlier, Bhajans were also sung.

Mysuru District and City Freedom Fighters Association members observed Sarovdaya Day with students at the Freedom Fighters Park in Subbrayanakere this morning.

The members of Mysuru District and City Freedom Fighters Association gathered at Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere where they shared their experiences with the students about their struggle for country’s independence.

