State-level Pre-University Girls Athletic Meet 2025-26: Dakshina Kannada emerges Overall Champions

November 17, 2025

Mysuru: Dakshina Kannada, securing 62 points, emerged as the Overall Champions in the State-level PU Girls Athletic Championship – 2025-26 organised by Department of School Education (Pre-University), Mysuru District, in association with RV Pre-University College, Mysuru at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, here recently. Nagini of Dakshina Kannada won the individual championship with 20 points.

In her valedictory address, Department of School Education (Pre-University) Deputy Director M.P. Nagamma, said, “Success is always a result of teamwork, dedication and collective effort.”

She also appreciated the efforts of Mysuru District PU College Principals, Physical Education Lecturers Association and others for successful organisation of the athletic meet.

Nagini of Dakshina Kannada receiving her individual championship trophy.

Athletes from across 31 districts took part in the State-level athletic championship. RV University Director B.S. Nagendra Parashar, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director Bhaskar Nayak, Department of Physical Education, University of Mysore, Director Dr. C. Venkatesh, District Sports Coordinator K.R. Muralidhar and others were present.