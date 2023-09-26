State-level training for ‘Pashu Sakhis’ in city
News

September 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah launched A-HELP State-level training programme for ‘Pashu Sakhis’ (Cattle Caretakers) organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, fourth round of vaccination against foot and mouth disease under National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) and Veterinary Clinic at Uttanahalli in the outskirts of Mysuru this afternoon.

Earlier, the CM visited Sri Maramma temple at Uttanahalli, besides inaugurating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan and laying foundation stone for the works on installing the busts of Saint Kanakadasa and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna.

Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs A.R. Krishnamurthy, D. Ravishankar and K. Harishgowda, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah and others were present on the occasion.

