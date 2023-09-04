State to own airline, liquor business: Minister Patil

September 4, 2023

Bengaluru: The State Government is considering launching its airline and entering the liquor business, with a decision expected soon, announced M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

Patil revealed that the State Government already manages the recently operational Shivamogga Airport and it plans to expand its oversight to all upcoming airports. There is a proposal to acquire three aircraft, pending approval from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, at a cost of Rs. 200 crore each, totalling Rs. 600 crore. Discussions have been held with various private entities. The goal is to establish Government-owned ventures to generate revenue and boost tourism, reducing reliance on external providers.

Launching a Government-owned airline aims to improve internal connectivity to key centres like Mysuru, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Bengaluru. By 2024, airports in Hassan, Vijayapura and Raichur are expected to become operational.

The Government plans to open 103 major liquor outlets through MSIL, offering liquor from different States. These outlets will prominently feature brands favoured by the elite, according to Minister Patil.

He claimed, “Within the first 100 days of our Government’s tenure, we have signed MoUs committing to investments of Rs. 60,000 crore, with expectations of reaching Rs. One lakh crore in investments within a year.”

Plans include establishing a Knowledge Health Innovation and Research (KHIR) City on 2,000 acres near Bengaluru. The initial phase will encompass 1,000 acres, housing a world-class university, hospital, and innovation centre, elevating Bengaluru’s global prominence.

To bridge the gap between the Government and industries, discussions have begun with representatives from various sectors. Vision Groups will promote large and medium industries in nine priority sectors.

The Government is crafting a new Industrial Policy, with drafts related to electric vehicles and warehousing sectors prepared. Discussions with major companies like Foxconn, JSW, Energy, Tata Electronics, IBC and others have yielded positive outcomes, resulting in significant investments, he added.