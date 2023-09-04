Congress reacts to MP’s outbursts against CM: ‘Let Simha, GTD come for a debate on Sept. 6 and 7’

September 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In light of MP Pratap Simha’s recent criticism of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and the CM’s call for Simha’s defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson, M. Lakshmana, has thrown down the gauntlet.

He has extended an invitation to both Pratap Simha and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda to engage in a debate regarding CM Siddharamaiah’s contributions to the development of Mysuru. Simha had accused Siddharamaiah of obstructing the Greater Mysuru plan due to his narrow political interests. Simha alleged that despite Siddharamaiah’s over 40-year-long political career, he lacks a vision for Mysuru and is anti-development.

During a press conference at Congress Office yesterday, Lakshmana questioned about the contributions of Pratap Simha and G.T. Devegowda (GTD) towards the growth of Mysuru.

He declared, “I will visit Pratap Simha’s Office on Sept. 6 and GTD’s office on Sept. 7, armed with documentary evidence showcasing Siddharamaiah’s contributions. I challenge Simha and GTD to come prepared with evidence substantiating their claims regarding their roles in Mysuru’s development.”

Lakshmana countered Simha’s allegations, stating firmly, “You are disseminating falsehoods; the truth is evident to everyone. Siddharamaiah has called you out for your baseless accusations and there is no room for error in this matter.” He challenged the MP to participate in a debate.

Lakshmana also addressed Simha’s assertion about former CM Basavaraj Bommai allocating Rs. 319 crore for the expansion of the Mysuru Airport. He accused Simha of spreading misinformation on various development matters and pointed out that the Mysuru Airport was inaugurated during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA Government. He also criticised Simha for unfulfilled promises concerning a satellite station for Railways at Naganahalli and a four-lane highway from Mysuru to Kushalnagar.

Lakshmana underscored that the desire to see the MP replaced is not confined to the Congress but extends to factions within the BJP as well. In response to GTD’s criticisms of Siddharamaiah, Lakshmana reminded GTD about the drinking water schemes initiated by Siddharamaiah for several villages in the Chamundeshwari Constituency.

Regarding GTD’s allegation that Siddharamaiah failed to establish an engineering college in Chamundeshwari, Lakshmana questioned why GTD himself didn’t undertake this when he was the Education Minister.