Dasara elephants to be welcomed at Mysore Palace tomorrow

September 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Having arrived in the city from Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk on Sept. 1, the first batch of nine Dasara elephants will arrive in the Mysore Palace tomorrow (Sept. 5) to a traditional welcome.

After their arrival in the city, the Dasara elephants are housed in Aranya Bhavan at Ashokapuram. The elephants will begin their march from Aranya Bhavan at 10.30 am tomorrow after the conduct of rituals and farewell by Forest Department personnel.

The elephants will pass through Ashokapuram, Ballal Circle, JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double road and the Gun House Circle to reach the Jayamarthanda Gate of the Mysore Palace.

Upon their arrival at Jayamarthanda Gate, the elephants will be performed Puja by the Palace priests in the auspicious Abhijin Lagna between 12.01 and 12.51 pm, following which they will be brought inside the Palace, where they will be sheltered till the conclusion of Dasara festival (Oct. 15 to 24).

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Conservator of Forest Dr. Malathi Priya, Deputy Conservators of Forest Saurabh Kumar and Basavaraju and a host of other elected representatives and officials will be present.