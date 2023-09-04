Dasara elephants to be welcomed at Mysore Palace tomorrow
News

Dasara elephants to be welcomed at Mysore Palace tomorrow

September 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Having arrived in the city from Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk on Sept. 1, the first batch of nine Dasara elephants will arrive in the Mysore Palace tomorrow (Sept. 5) to a traditional welcome.

After their arrival in the city, the Dasara elephants are housed in Aranya Bhavan at Ashokapuram. The elephants will begin their march from Aranya Bhavan at 10.30 am tomorrow after the conduct of rituals and farewell by Forest Department personnel.

The elephants will pass through Ashokapuram, Ballal Circle, JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double road and the Gun House Circle to reach the Jayamarthanda Gate of the Mysore Palace.

Upon their arrival at Jayamarthanda Gate, the elephants will be performed Puja by the Palace priests in the auspicious Abhijin Lagna between 12.01 and 12.51 pm, following which they will be brought inside the Palace, where they will be sheltered till the conclusion of Dasara festival (Oct. 15 to 24).

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Conservator of Forest Dr. Malathi Priya, Deputy Conservators of Forest Saurabh Kumar and Basavaraju and a host of other elected representatives and officials will be present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching