Stop dumping of waste on main roads

December 2, 2019

Sir,

Waste materials and garbage thrown carelessly on roads and other places affect both humans and animals. I would like to draw everyone’s attention to what is happening in Vijayanagar 4th Stage near 2nd Phase.

Waste is being dumped here daily near the roadside. The foul smell affects both the pedestrians as well as the residents.

This problem is even affecting the animals as cows and dogs eat these waste and the plastic content may cause serious problems for them.

Even though many complaints were given to the MCC authorities no action has been taken. If the authorities do not take strict action against this then it would lead to further disasters. Hope the MCC will wake up before it is too late and act?

– B.S. Sidhartha, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, 11.11.2019

